U.S. Senate Republican leader says lawmakers near deal on spending limits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that lawmakers were approaching a deal on spending limits for 2018, two days before a stop-gap government funding is due to expire.

“(Senate Democratic leader) Schumer and I had a good meeting this morning about a caps deal and the other issues we’ve been discussing for some months now. I‘m optimistic that very soon we’ll be able to reach an agreement,” McConnell told reporters.