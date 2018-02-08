U.S. Senate fails to advance stand-alone military funding bill

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate failed to muster enough votes to advance a stand-alone military funding bill, paving the way for lawmakers to move on to a broader spending measure to keep the federal government open after funding runs out later on Thursday.

U.S. senators are poised to take up a separate budget deal that increases defense and non-defense spending over two years, with a vote expected later in the day. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)