February 8, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Senate fails to advance stand-alone military funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate failed to muster enough votes to advance a stand-alone military funding bill, paving the way for lawmakers to move on to a broader spending measure to keep the federal government open after funding runs out later on Thursday.

U.S. senators are poised to take up a separate budget deal that increases defense and non-defense spending over two years, with a vote expected later in the day. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)

