#Markets News
February 8, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Paul seeks Senate vote to restore spending caps as shutdown looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul wants the Senate to vote on an amendment to reimpose caps on defense and non-defense discretionary spending, a spokesman said on Thursday, a move that could create a hurdle to keeping the government open.

“All Senator Rand Paul is asking for is a 15-minute vote on his amendment to restore the budget caps. He is ready to proceed at any time,” Paul spokesman Sergio Gor told Reuters in an email.

The Senate was preparing on Thursday to vote on a broader spending bill before current funding for the federal government runs out at midnight. (Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Heavey)

