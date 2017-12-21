FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Short-term government funding, disaster aid bills advance in U.S. House
December 21, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 5 days ago

CORRECTED-Short-term government funding, disaster aid bills advance in U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes Senate in last paragraph to House)

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday took a step toward averting a partial government shutdown at the end of this week, approving rules to debate a bill that would fund federal agencies through Jan. 19.

Also cleared for debate was an $81 billion disaster aid bill to help U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands recover from a series of recent natural disasters.

House votes on both bills were expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)

