January 21, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Senate Republicans oppose rule change to try to end shutdown - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans oppose changing the chamber’s rules so that legislation to fund the government and end the current shutdown could pass with a simple majority, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday.

The spokesman was responding to a question about President Donald Trump’s comment on Twitter that if the shutdown stalemate continued, Republicans should fund the government by changing Senate rules that currently require a super-majority for appropriations bills to pass. Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate.

“The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation,” the spokesman for McConnell said in an email.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

