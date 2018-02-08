House Speaker Ryan: House likely to pass U.S. budget deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he believed there would be enough votes in the House to pass a bipartisan budget agreement reached in the Senate.

“I think we will. I feel good. Part of it depends on the Democrats. This is a bipartisan bill. It’s going to need bipartisan support,” Ryan told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “We are going to deliver our share of support. I feel very good about Republicans. Our members who are focused on the military are very happy where we landed on that.”