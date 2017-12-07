FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress passes bill to temporarily fund government, avert shutdown
December 7, 2017 / 11:17 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. Congress passes bill to temporarily fund government, avert shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress, rushing to beat a Friday midnight deadline, on Thursday passed legislation funding the government through Dec. 22.

By a vote of 235-193, the House of Representatives passed the bill and rapidly sent it to the Senate, which then approved it 81-14, sending it to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

While a Saturday shutdown of government agencies was averted, Congress and Trump will now have to come up with a deal to keep the government operating beyond Dec. 22. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by David Alexander)

