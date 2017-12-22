FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown
December 22, 2017 / 12:17 AM / in 4 days

U.S. Senate backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a bill to fund the federal government through Jan. 19 and avert agency shutdowns as a Friday midnight deadline neared.

By a vote of 66-32, the Senate approved the money to keep most agencies funded at current levels, giving Republicans and Democrats in Congress more time to negotiate a bigger fiscal 2018 spending bill that would run through next Sept. 30.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

