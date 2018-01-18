FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 18, 2018 / 4:27 PM / a day ago

Trump says U.S. government 'could very well' shut down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. government “could very well” shut down and that would be very harmful to the military.

“If the country shuts down, which could very well be, the budget should be handled a lot differently than it has been handled for the last long period of time,” Trump said in answer to reporters’ questions as he arrived for a visit at the Pentagon. “If for any reason it shuts down, the worst thing is what happens to our military.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.