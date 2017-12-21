FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges U.S. Congress to pass short-term spending bill
December 21, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 5 days ago

Trump urges U.S. Congress to pass short-term spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Republican Congress to pass a short-term government spending bill later on Thursday to avoid a shutdown when current funding expires at midnight on Friday.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have unveiled a stopgap spending bill that would allow the government to stay open at current funding levels. “Pass the C.R. (continuing resolution) TODAY and keep our Government OPEN!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

