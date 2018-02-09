FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 10:38 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. Congress approves bill ending brief gov't shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday approved a bill to fund the federal government through March 23 and to increase overall spending limits over two years, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump.

The bill, approved 240-186, would end an hours-long government shutdown that started on Thursday at midnight when current government funding expired. Trump is expected to sign the bill into law. The Senate approved it earlier on Friday. (Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Graff)

