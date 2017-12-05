FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says government shutdown always a possibility
December 5, 2017

White House says government shutdown always a possibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - As the U.S. Congress worked to reach agreement on a short-term spending measure to keep the federal government open, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday a shutdown could still happen.

“It is always a possibility but it’s certainly not what we hope for,” she said at a media briefing, adding that the top Democrats in Congress, Senator Charles Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, would meet with Trump this week. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
