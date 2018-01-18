FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:17 PM / a day ago

Trump supports short-term U.S. government funding bill -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump backs a short-term bill to fund the U.S. government that the House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to avert a government shutdown, the White House said after a presidential tweet cast doubt on his support.

“The president supports the continuing resolution introduced in the House,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.

Questions about Trump’s support arose earlier on Thursday after he said on Twitter that a children’s healthcare provision in the stopgap legislation should be part of a long-term solution not a short-term bill. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by)

