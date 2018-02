WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a stopgap funding measure into law later on Friday morning in a move to re-open the federal government after it shut down at midnight, White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

“The President will be signing the Bipartisan Budget Act this morning to provide funding for government operations,” Shah said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey)