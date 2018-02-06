White House says Trump not advocating for government shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is not advocating for a government shutdown, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday, after he said earlier he would welcome a federal government shutdown if Congress is unable to agree to changes in immigration law.

“We are not advocating for the shutdown, that’s the fault of the Democrats not doing their job. The president wants a long-term deal and he wants a deal on immigration and we hope that Democrats will come to the table and get those things done,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular press briefing.