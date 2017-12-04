FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democrats agree to talk to Trump, Republicans on year-end agenda
Sections
Featured
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Interactive Graphic
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 4, 2017 / 7:30 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Democrats agree to talk to Trump, Republicans on year-end agenda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who canceled a meeting with Trump last week after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats.

“We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home,” Pelosi and Schumer said. “There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items.”

The meeting with Trump that Schumer and Pelosi skipped last Tuesday was to have focused on the budget, raising the risk of a government shutdown next month with both sides far apart on the terms of an agreement.

Schumer and Pelosi said they pulled out of the meeting because of a tweet Trump sent earlier in the day attacking them as weak on illegal immigration and bent on raising taxes.

“I don’t see a deal!” the Republican president wrote on Twitter at the time.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.