February 6, 2018 / 7:17 PM / Updated a day ago

Republican Graham says temporary immigration protections likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he believed Congress would likely agree to a temporary continuation of protections for so-called Dreamers who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Asked about a one- or two-year legislative extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Graham said he did not prefer that outcome but, “It’s where I think we’re headed.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

