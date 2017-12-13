FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stop-gap bill unveiled to fund U.S. government until Jan. 19
December 13, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Stop-gap bill unveiled to fund U.S. government until Jan. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill to fund the government until Jan. 19 while Congress works on longer-term legislation, the panel said in a statement.

The bill unveiled by Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen would fully fund national defense programs for the entire 2018 fiscal year and includes money for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the statement said.

Congress must pass a funding bill by Dec. 23 to prevent a partial government shutdown. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

