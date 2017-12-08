Trump signs short-term gov't funding bill, averts shutdown -W.House spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has signed legislation to fund the federal government for two more weeks, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Friday, a move that averts a government shutdown while Congress negotiated a longer-term budget deal.

“@POTUS just signed H.J. Res 123 - the short term CR (continuing resolution) that provides FY18 appropriations to fund the fed govt thru Friday Dec. 22.,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)