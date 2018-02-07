U.S. House Democratic leader does not back budget caps deal -statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives’ Democratic leader, said on Wednesday that she would not support a budget caps agreement unless the House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to advance legislation to protect young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Pelosi said the deal currently includes increases in defense and non-defense spending, as well as funding for disaster aid. Congress must approve a spending bill by Thursday to avert a second government shutdown this year. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)