FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Republicans to seek gov't funding through Jan. 19 -aide
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 19, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a day ago

U.S. House Republicans to seek gov't funding through Jan. 19 -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans plan to attach a number of spending provisions to short-term legislation that would avert a government shutdown on Friday and fund the federal government until Jan. 19, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The continuing resolution measure would also include an $81 billion disaster funding bill following recent storms and wildfires, a five-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program and a provision to fund the U.S. Department of Defense through Sept. 30, the aide said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.