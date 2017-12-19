U.S. House Republicans to seek gov't funding through Jan. 19 -aide

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans plan to attach a number of spending provisions to short-term legislation that would avert a government shutdown on Friday and fund the federal government until Jan. 19, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The continuing resolution measure would also include an $81 billion disaster funding bill following recent storms and wildfires, a five-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program and a provision to fund the U.S. Department of Defense through Sept. 30, the aide said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)