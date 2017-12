WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - White House legislative director Marc Short said he expects Congress to pass a short-term spending bill to fund the federal government at least into January, he told CNBC in an interview on Monday, days before current funding expires on Friday.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see government shut down,” Short told CNBC. “We’re very optimistic that we’re going to find a resolution this week.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)