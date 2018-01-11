House Democrats call on Republicans to pull FISA bill, cite Trump tweet

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic leaders asked Republican Speaker Paul Ryan not to consider a bill on Thursday to renew the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program, citing President Donald Trump’s tweet on the measure.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi asked Ryan to pull the FISA bill from its scheduled vote in light of Trump’s tweet appearing to oppose the measure, senior Democratic aides told Reuters. House Democrat Adam Schiff also called for the bill to be pulled. (Reporting by David Shepherdson and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)