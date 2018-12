U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he participates in a bill signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he was continuing to negotiate with Democrats to end the U.S. government shutdown, but added that “it could be a long stay.”

The sticking point, Trump said, remains border security. Trump has demanded $5 billion in federal funds to help build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.