Equifax says consumers can still sue after class action law axed
October 25, 2017 / 4:46 PM / Updated a day ago

Equifax says consumers can still sue after class action law axed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Senate’s move to kill a rule allowing customers to sue financial companies in class actions does not prohibit consumers from taking legal action against the credit reporting firm over its massive cyber breach.

Equifax came under fire for including a forced arbitration clause in a package of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection products it offered consumers after the breach, which compromised sensitive data on 145.5 million people, but it quickly removed the clause saying it was a mistake. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
