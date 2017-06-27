FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to consider reviving New Jersey sports betting law
June 27, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a month ago

U.S. top court to consider reviving New Jersey sports betting law

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.

The justices will review a federal appeals court's ruling last year that the 2014 New Jersey statute permitting sports betting at casinos and racetracks violated a 1992 federal law that prohibits such gambling in all states except Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

