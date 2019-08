FILE PHOTO - U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during a group portrait session for the new full court at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent radiation therapy to treat a tumour on her pancreas, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

The justice tolerated the treatment well and has “maintained an active schedule,” the spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg, said in a statement.