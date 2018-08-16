FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:39 PM / in 29 minutes

U.S. will prosecute makers of 'undetectable' plastic guns: Sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned on Thursday that anyone who uses a 3-D printer to make an “undetectable” gun will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, a day after his department asked a court not to block the public from downloading blueprints for the guns.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks on during a news conference next to the U.S. Mexico border wall to discuss immigration enforcement actions of the Trump Administration near San Diego, California, U.S. May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

“We will not stand for the evasion ... of current law and will take action to ensure that individuals who violate the law by making plastic firearms and rendering them undetectable, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Sessions said in his Thursday statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

