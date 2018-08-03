FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

More U.S. states join lawsuit over online 3-D gun blueprints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eleven U.S. states have joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the online distribution of blueprints for 3-D printed guns, after several states on Tuesday convinced a federal judge to block the planned publication of the designs.

California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia were added in a Thursday court filing to the list of eight mainly Democratic-controlled states and the District of Columbia that sued the U.S. government in Seattle, Washington federal court.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Bernadette Baum

