February 20, 2018 / 2:46 PM / a day ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects investor appeals over Fannie, Freddie restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to revive litigation in which shareholders accused the federal government of overstepping its authority when it restructured mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac following the 2008 housing crisis.

The justices left in place a lower court’s 2017 ruling that the investors, led by hedge fund Perry Capital, could not pursue legal claims accusing the government of unlawfully channeling profits from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

