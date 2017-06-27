FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Supreme Court decision on travel ban "a clear victory"
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 26, 2017 / 4:27 PM / a month ago

Trump says Supreme Court decision on travel ban "a clear victory"

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a pen after signing the “VA Accountability Act” in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision on Monday to review the legality of his temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees, and to allow it to be partly implemented in the meantime.

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security," Trump said in a statement released by the White House, adding: "Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland." 

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey

