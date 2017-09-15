FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says travel ban should be 'larger, tougher and more specific'
September 15, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in a month

Trump says travel ban should be 'larger, tougher and more specific'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against efforts to rein in his administration’s ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries that also limits refugees, saying the controversial ban should be even wider.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” Trump said on Twitter. His post comes ahead of a key Supreme Court hearing next month on the constitutionality of his executive order on the ban.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

