FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Yemen official says disappointed by U.S. Supreme court decision on travel ban
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2017 / 5:07 PM / a month ago

Yemen official says disappointed by U.S. Supreme court decision on travel ban

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A Yemeni government official expressed disappointment over a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow much of President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go back into effect.

"We're disappointed with this decision. We believe it will not help in confronting terrorism and extremism, but rather will increase feelings among the nationals of these countries that they are all being targeted," said Ahmed al-Nasi, an official in Yemen’s Ministry of Expatriate Affairs.

This was especially the case, he added, "given that Yemen is an active partner of the United States in the war on terrorism," conducting joint operations against militants inside Yemen.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.