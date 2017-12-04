FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court lets Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect
December 4, 2017 / 9:20 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. top court lets Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts.

The court, with two of the nine justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

