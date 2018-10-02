FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 4:30 PM / in an hour

Top Judiciary Democrat: Friday vote on Kavanaugh 'too soon'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said she thought a Friday vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh would not give senators enough time to evaluate the FBI probe of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), arrive for a hearing of the United States Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Well, I believe it is. I believe it’s too soon,” Senator Dianne Feinstein told reporters at the Capitol. “It’s Tuesday and we have to put all the facts together.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would vote this week on Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge in Washington.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

