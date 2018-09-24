FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kavanaugh tells U.S. senators he will not withdraw nomination

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday he will not withdraw his nominations because of “false and uncorroborated” sexual misconduct allegations against him.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out,” he wrote. “The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

