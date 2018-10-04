Trump: allegations against Supreme Court nominee 'totally uncorroborated'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday following the completion of an FBI investigation of his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that the sexual assault allegations against him were “totally uncorroborated.”

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Southaven, Mississippi, U.S. October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump said in a Twitter post that Kavanaugh had been subjected to “harsh and unfair treatment” and said “this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations.”