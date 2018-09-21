FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh is 'under assault'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “under assault” by radical leftist politicians, appearing to grow impatient with the delay of his appointee’s confirmation proceedings.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces his Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

A vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation was delayed after a California professor accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago while both were in high school.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
