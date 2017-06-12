FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court rules for Microsoft in Xbox class action fight

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Microsoft Corp in its bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who said the popular videogame console gouges discs because of a design defect.

The court, in a 8-0 ruling, overturned a 2015 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed console owners to appeal the dismissal of their class action lawsuit by a federal judge in Seattle in 2012.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

