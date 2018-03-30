Appeals Court Judge Reinhardt, 87, known as the 'liberal lion', dies: court

(Reuters) - U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt, a liberal icon who sat on the bench for 37 years, died on Thursday, the court said. He was 87.

Judge Stephen R. Reinhardt listens to arguments during hearing on California?s Proposition 8 at the 9th District Court of Appeals in San Francisco December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Risberg/Pool

Reinhardt died of a heart attack while visiting his dermatologist, the United States Ninth Circuit said in a brief statement on its website.

“As a judge, he was deeply principled, fiercely passionate about the law and fearless in his decisions. He will be remembered as one of the giants of the federal bench. He had a great life that ended much too soon,” the court said.

Reinhardt was nominated by President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, in 1979. Known as the “liberal lion,” Reinhardt recently wrote the court’s opinion striking down California’s same-sex marriage ban and an opinion in which he described President Donald Trump’s immigration policy as “inhumane.”