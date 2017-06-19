FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. top court turns away 'dancing baby' copyright case
June 19, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. top court turns away 'dancing baby' copyright case

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."

The case pitted a Pennsylvania woman, Stephanie Lenz, against record company Universal Music Group (UMG), the Vivendi SA-owned unit that enforces Prince's copyrights. She sued Universal Music Group after it directed the video-sharing website YouTube to remove a 29-second video she had posted in 2007 that showed her 13-month-old son dancing to the 1984 song.

The high court left in place a mixed September 2015 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

