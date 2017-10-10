FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. judge limits scope of government warrant for data from anti-Trump site
October 10, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 7 days ago

D.C. judge limits scope of government warrant for data from anti-Trump site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A District of Columbia Superior Court judge on Tuesday agreed to limit the scope of the data the U.S. Justice Department is seeking from an anti-Trump website, saying innocent peoples’ identities must be safeguarded to protect their Constitutional rights.

The order from Chief Judge Robert Morin was hailed as a victory by DreamHost, the Los Angeles-based web hosting company, which has been fighting back against the government over its request to turn over information from the website disruptj20.org. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)

