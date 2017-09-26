FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges 10 with taking part in college basketball bribery scheme
September 26, 2017

U.S. charges 10 with taking part in college basketball bribery scheme

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged 10 people, including coaches and financial advisors, with engaging in bribery and fraud schemes in connection with college basketball recruiting.

The coaches who are charged are Chuck Person, of Auburn University; Anthony Bland, of the University of Southern California; Lamont Evans, of Oklahoma State University; and Emanuel Richardson, of the University of Arizona, according to court documents filed in Manhattan. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

