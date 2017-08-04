FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
U.S. man pleads guilty to illegally exporting space components to Russia, China
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 3:27 AM / 9 days ago

U.S. man pleads guilty to illegally exporting space components to Russia, China

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring to illegally export radiation hardened integrated circuits for use in Russian and Chinese space programs, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Peter Zuccarelli, 62, of Plano, Texas, received approximately $1.5 million from an unnamed co-conspirator to purchase the circuits for Chinese and Russian customers, in violation of strict export controls, the statement said.

Zuccarelli faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

