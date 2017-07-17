FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Portuguese man pleads guilty to trying to help Iranian firm - Justice Department
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 22 days ago

Portuguese man pleads guilty to trying to help Iranian firm - Justice Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Portuguese engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to help an Iranian firm illegally obtain sophisticated U.S. optical lenses and inertial guidance systems that have both commercial and military uses, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Joao Pereira da Fonseca, a 55-year-old Portuguese citizen, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to help an Iranian firm obtain the technology from two U.S. companies, the department said in a statement. The plea agreement, if approved by the court, calls for a 20-month prison sentence.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.