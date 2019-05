The Federal Corrections Complex, from where John Walker Lindh, known as the "American Taliban" will leave tomorrow, is seen in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(Reuters) - John Walker Lindh, the American captured in Afghanistan in 2001 fighting for the Taliban, was released early from federal prison on Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing Lindh’s lawyer.

Lindh, who was 20 years old when he was captured, left prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, on probation after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence, the newspaper said.