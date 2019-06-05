Money News
June 5, 2019 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. charges Longfin CEO over alleged $66 million accounting fraud

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the chief executive of Longfin Corp has been indicted for allegedly orchestrating an accounting scheme to defraud investors and others by recognising more than $66 million of fake revenue.

Venkata Meenavalli, 49, of India, was charged with securities fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito in New Jersey. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a new, related civil fraud action against Meenavalli and Longfin, Carpenito said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below