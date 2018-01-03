FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges former Och-Ziff executive with fraud, obstruction of justice
January 3, 2018 / 5:03 PM / a day ago

U.S. charges former Och-Ziff executive with fraud, obstruction of justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged Michael Cohen, a former executive at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, with fraud and obstruction of justice, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

In an indictment filed in Brooklyn, New York federal court, prosecutors said that Cohen concealed conflicts of interest from a United Kingdom-based charitable foundation and obstructed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into corruption involving the fund in Africa. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

