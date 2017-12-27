FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-lawyer for pharma exec Shkreli convicted of aiding fraud scheme
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 7:56 PM / a day ago

Ex-lawyer for pharma exec Shkreli convicted of aiding fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - A New York corporate lawyer who once advised Martin Shkreli was convicted on Wednesday of charges he helped the former pharmaceutical executive steal millions of dollars from a drug company to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds.

Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Shkreli’s former company Retrophin Inc, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of charges that he conspired to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, the U.S. government said. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tom Brown)

