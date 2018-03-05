Former drug executive Martin Shkreli ordered to give up $7.36 mln

March 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ordered Martin Shkreli, the former drug company executive convicted of defrauding investors, to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, which could include a Picasso painting and one-of-a-kind album by the Wu-Tang Clan.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, said the assets Shkreli could forfeit to satisfy the judgment also include $5 million in a brokerage account and his stake in Vyera Pharmaceuticals, one of the drug companies he founded. Shkreli is scheduled to be sentenced for securities fraud on Friday. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)